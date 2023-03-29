City Council

CHEYENNE — Site development, engineering and architectural planning services for a new gymnastics facility were approved Monday night by the Cheyenne City Council.

Council members voted 8-1 to enter into a professional services agreement with a local design studio and appropriate close to $293,000 from the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department budget. This will be the first step in gauging how much the project will cost overall and whether the city will move forward with construction.

