The Laramie Fire Department responded to the second significant structure fire in two days just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
The latest fire started in a room in the Thunderbird Lodge that was unoccupied at the time, according to a Fire Department press release. Someone from a neighboring unit called in the fire, and the department had it knocked down within 3 minutes of arriving.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused heavy damage to one of the units at the Thunderbird.
The Local 946 Firefighter’s Union issued checks to occupants as power was cut from some areas of the building. The Red Cross of Wyoming also helped one person with costs associated with finding a hotel room, said spokesperson Dennis Hughes.
Laramie Police Department and Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, the press release says.
Thursday’s response came about 34 hours after another significant structure fire put a family of four out of their home.
Firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to a mobile home on North 9th Street, the LFD reported. An initial investigation suggests the fire started outside the home from an appliance that was being used to thaw frozen pipes. It appeared to spark underneath the mobile home and move its way up an exterior wall.
Although fire damage was mostly to an exterior wall, firefighters had to cut a hole in the wall to make sure the blaze was complete out.
The local Red Cross also is helping that family, two adults and two children, with money for a hotel room, food, clothing and other necessities.