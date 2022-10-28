First floor of downtown Spiker garage to undergo repair work Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A car pulls out of the Jack R. Spiker Parking Facility in downtown Cheyenne. WTE/file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Jack R. Spiker Parking Garage, located at 307 W. 17th St. in this city's downtown, will undergo maintenance beginning Nov. 14.Twenty parking spaces on the first floor, on the east side of the structure, will be blocked while the city repairs a drain line in the garage.The public may continue to use the remaining parking spaces while the repair takes place.Completion of the project is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 18, according to a news release from the city. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parking Space First Floor Motor Vehicle Building Industry Highway Repair Maintenance Cheyenne City Beginning Garage Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section 2022 Women of Wyoming To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Barnes & Noble to stay in Cheyenne -- once it finds a location Residents learn how to address racial covenants Cheyenne Chamber announces list of candidate endorsements With snow possible, Yellowstone warns of road closures Cheyenne Council supports potential mine’s use of city water Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists