BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County Healthcare Center's request for American Rescue Plan Act funding toward its master site plan construction project was tabled by the State Loan and Investment Board at its meeting in December. 

The healthcare center's renovations of its Family Medical Center and inpatient wing are already underway, but hoped-for ARPA funding allocated through Health and Human Services Capital Construction grants is still up in the air. 

