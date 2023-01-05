BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County Healthcare Center's request for American Rescue Plan Act funding toward its master site plan construction project was tabled by the State Loan and Investment Board at its meeting in December.
The healthcare center's renovations of its Family Medical Center and inpatient wing are already underway, but hoped-for ARPA funding allocated through Health and Human Services Capital Construction grants is still up in the air.
The SLIB, which is administering the available $85 million, considered the healthcare center's request for family medical center addition funding ($737,000) and for its inpatient remodel ($869,000).
The Wyoming Department of Health recommended that both projects receive full funding, but the board ultimately decided to table the facility's request.
That means the hospital and other entities around the state whose grant requests were tabled will wait to see whether they receive any funding.
"That was the big thing is there's a lot of projects out there. There's just too much money requested and not enough funds available,” healthcare center CEO Luke Senden told the hospital district's board of trustees at its December meeting.
Additional funds for these projects and others, however, are recommended as part of Gov. Mark Gordon's supplemental budget request to the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee.
In 2023, Gordon wants to add $15 million to the existing $85 million, with the intent of funding additional projects, which could include those that were tabled.
“Should the legislature appropriate additional funding for these programs during the upcoming session, the 'tabled' applications could be considered at a future SLIB HHS ARPA Program funding meeting,” Office of State Lands and Investments director Jenifer Scoggin wrote in an email.