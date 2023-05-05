CHEYENNE — Cheyenne is proud of its many historic structures, and most long-time residents are familiar with many of them. The Carey Mansion, the Historic Governors’ Mansion and the Plains Hotel are just a few of the Capital City’s familiar sites.

There’s one building that isn’t included in the historic tour of the city, but which has a rich history nonetheless. What will happen to it, however, is unclear at this point.

Teresa Wolff is a freelance writer based in Cheyenne.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus