CHEYENNE – When Mayor Patrick Collins first took office, he sat down with the Cheyenne City Council to set goals and get on the same page – something that hadn’t been done in years.
The governing body came back together Wednesday night to check some goals off the list – like increasing pothole crews and implementing development fees – and bring focus back to areas that haven’t been addressed yet – like finding a solution for county pockets and implementing a citywide drainage plan. The council also added new goals to go after in coming months.
All in all, Chief of Staff Andy Worshek said, “Everything on the list that we end up with tonight must contribute to improving the quality of life for the residents of Cheyenne.”
One of the major goals the council and the mayor set was to improve communication, to communicate with respect and to keep confrontations off social media. And as Collins pointed out, the road hasn’t been perfect, but he said the relationship has been largely beneficial in getting work done at city hall.
To that end, the council has hosted a number of work sessions that evolved into ordinances and resolutions, like the Urban Use Overlay District zoning change on the West Edge and the sidewalk plan for downtown. The Urban Use Overlay work session also accomplished another council goal of finding new revenue streams, as it opened the door for Tax Increment Financing.
“We talked about how we would work together and how we would communicate, and I think this council has done a really good job of that,” Collins said. “We didn’t communicate on social media; we communicated directly, and we’ve had disagreements in meetings, but it’s been very civil.”
A number of goals initially set by the council can clearly be seen on the sixth-penny sales tax ballot that will go before Laramie County voters in November: improving the Greenway, increasing and improving Cheyenne Fire Rescue’s resources and providing funding to the Downtown Development Authority for downtown improvements.
Some of those issues were also addressed in the fiscal year 2022 budget, which was another major focus for the city. Although they didn’t bring back longevity pay or the Cheyenne University employee training program, the fiscal year 2022 budget did revert a number of pandemic-related budget cuts.
Additionally, Councilman Tom Segrave said, “Maybe we can actually do some of those things now that it appears to be a better financial situation.”
The council also established the Affordable Housing Task Force, the Technology Advisory Council, and the Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council to focus on those specific areas and identify improvements; city staff put together a plan for the Thomas Heights drainage issues; and a new police chief and fire chief were hired.
Goals that were accomplished:
- Passing balanced budget
- Using fifth-penny sales tax money in reserves on roadwork
- Opening the East Cheyenne Community Open Space
- Finding new revenue streams
- Finding solution for downtown curbs and gutters
- Providing more funding for the downtown and the DDA
- Goals that still need work:
- Gaining access to the Reed Avenue Corridor
- Finding a solution to county pockets
- Creating a city-wide drainage plan
- Accessing the Steam Shop
- Looking into the seventh-penny sales tax option
- Taking steps toward creating the North Park
- Secure redevelopment of the Hynds Building/downtown “hole” and the former Hitching Post Inn
- Updating computer systems, especially for the Planning and Development Office
- Addressing aging city infrastructure