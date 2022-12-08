GREEN RIVER – Concerned residents had the opportunity to express their concerns over safety if a development project was approved on a subdivision on the northwest end of Riverview Drive in Green River.
Phillip Stanton, project manager for Industrial Services Inc., wanted to establish five lots in the Collier View Estates. He had planned to place two of the lots uphill from the pipeline corridor with the other three below.
The planning and zoning committee had denied the preliminary plot as a result of right-of-way issues concerning the distance between the pipeline and the homes.
There are four pipelines in that area.
The pipeline is owned by Mountain West Energy, formerly Dominion Energy.
Based on Mountain West’s requirements, there has to be 80-feet of untouched land between the pipelines and any permanent structures.
Stanton would not be allowed to add Lot 5 since it would have only allowed 25 feet of undisturbed ground between the pipeline and the permanent structures.
When Stanton discovered that Mountain West isn’t allowing anything being built on that lot, he offered to sell the land to them. He said Mountain West turned the offer down, though.
Michael Brown, chairman for the planning and zoning committee, summarized the opinion of the majority of the commissioner’s regarding the application.
Brown commended Stanton’s role in developing the property since it’s been vacant for a long time and there was a general want for it.
On the other hand, Brown pointed out that the planning and zoning commission takes their time in “doing their homework.”
He explained that the commission as a whole, has an issue with the off-set distance for the right a way that has been proposed.
“We rely on outside agencies to give us those recommendations,” he shared. “This 100-foot right away seems to be a sticking point with the planning and zoning commission.
“Again, that’s the standards and recommendations that’s provided by these agencies.”
Councilman Mike Shutran expressed possible issues that would put the resident’s safety in jeopardy.
“If you look at just the standard chart and you're talking six to 800 pounds, then you’re looking at almost 1,300 feet of distance they need to have from that pipeline,” Shutran pointed out.
Shutran mentioned that there is documentation regarding many projects being under inspected.
“That’s my big issue,” Shutran said. “Not only is the pipeline too close, but the fact that’s it been underground for so long, I think, is setting us up for failure.”
Green River resident Bryce Castillon and his wife Ashley expressed how they are worried about their home once the ground is disturbed.
“I know the developer has made an investment, but we also made an investment,” said Castillon. “We just want to be safe.”
Green River resident Bob Ross expressed his views on the issue, as well.
Ross told the council that in 2016, a property was built across the street from him. However, since he and other residents didn’t show up for the meeting, the project was approved.
He believes development projects “shouldn’t alter the character of the neighborhood and it should fit in the neighborhood.”
Ross mentioned that during construction, the developer cut the power line. The dirt was not removed from the property, either.
“Whenever you approve something, consider the unintended consequences,” he pleaded. “When my street was repaired, the sidewalk was raised above my yard.
“No one was here for me when this happened.”
Ross added, “Certainly, I hope you realize these easements are placed for a reason.”
According to Stanton, his business owns the 3-acre parcel.
“That easement is technically in private property right now,” he explained. “Part of that project is to get that out of the private property and mitigate any issues with it and move forward down the road.”
Stanton claimed that he can “go to the building department, pull a house permit and follow a few steps,” to build a house on that lot and pave driveways across those pipelines.
He said, “By the way the city codes and ordinances are written, I can do that. That’s not our intent. I don’t want to muddy the waters here, but the main issue is the Mountain West pipeline.”
Stanton shared the differences between pipeline owners.
According to Stanton, Marathon Pipeline is on the north end of the area. In their best practices handbook, it states that they don’t want less than 50 feet on either side of the centerline of the pipeline.
Meantime, Mountain West says no permanent structures within 25 feet.
“That’s what we designed this subdivision around,” he said, referring to their best practices handbooks. “We’re only asking for one variance with this subdivision.”
Stanton told the council that everything they’re going to erect, pour or pave is completely outside of the easement.
Councilman Gary Killpack has been a liaison for the planning and zoning commission for about seven years and believes the group had “a justifiable reason as to why they came to that conclusion.”
Mayor Pete Rust read a letter Mountain West had sent to the council, requesting them to uphold their denial of the pipeline estates subdivision.
“Mountain West’s position is pretty clear,” Rust said.
Stanton said that he took pictures of the new dog park near the Green Belt recently and noted that there is a pipeline running down the middle of the park.
“Basically, the city kind of does what the city wants,” he argued. “It just doesn't really make a heck of a lot of sense to me.”
Rust told Stanton that the pipeline in the dog park is not dangerous.
Killpack expressed his concern about Stanton’s attitude.
“Yes, we’re going to do something with this property,” Stanton answered. “There will be houses built down there. This is in R-3 zoning.”
Rust pointed out that the issue is how the property will be used and where things are going to be put.
“It still concerns me that you feel you can build if you want,” Killpack told Stanton. “I don’t like that. My position is to affirm what planning and zoning decided.”
He added, “It is an unusual lot and it’s extremely steep, but we need to work on something that won’t have an impact on the residents.”
Rust believes that “the greater the area that you are away from the high-pressure pipelines, the safer the development is.
“I think everyone can agree on that.”
The motion passed in favor to support the planning and zoning commission’s decision to deny the subdivision preliminary plat.