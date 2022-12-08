collier estates

The Green River city council voted to stand by the planning and zoning commission's decision to deny a local developer's subdivision preliminary plat on the Northwest end of Riverview Dr. during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER – Concerned residents had the opportunity to express their concerns over safety if a development project was approved on a subdivision on the northwest end of Riverview Drive in Green River. 

Phillip Stanton, project manager for Industrial Services Inc., wanted to establish five lots in the Collier View Estates. He had planned to place two of the lots uphill from the pipeline corridor with the other three below.

