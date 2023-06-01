Community and hospital leaders celebrated the official start of a new emergency department and ambulance garage expansion and remodeling project on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, with a groundbreaking ceremony. Joe Steiner, IMH board of directors chairman, spoke to a group of about 50 people. The emergency room remained open during the event and ambulances dispatched.
Poised to move a small amount of dirt are, from left, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Albany County Hospital District Chairman Rex Gantenbein and Ivinson Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Doug Faus. The hospital district owns the hospital and has a long-term lease with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Inc. to operate it.
The groundbreaking crew got ready to dig the first bits of ceremonial soil by gearing up with hard hats. Getting ready are, from left, Konea Dory, an emergency department nurse; Gabby Sanders, an emergency department technician; Bill Gern, president of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation; behind him is Shannon Polk, foundation executive director.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
A crowd of hospital and community leaders gathered in front of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital emergency entrance Wednesday to officially launch the beginning of its $14 million emergency department renovation and remodeling project.
Though some initial phases of the project have already started, rebar will be delivered in June and construction fencing will go up next week, Doug Faus, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said.