LANDER — Friday will mark five years to the day since a handful of community members concerned about health care services in Fremont County gathered in the meeting room at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery. After laying out the issues – services being cut, relocated, eliminated – they looked around the table and asked: “What are we going to do?”

In the five years since, they’ve raised $54 million for Riverton’s new hospital.

