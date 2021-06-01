If you go

Habitat for Humanity's grand opening of the new ReStore location will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at 715 E. 15th St., and will feature a number of other local nonprofits with the hope of raising awareness for the online WyGives Day of Giving on July 14.

Early bird specials will stretch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and food trucks will be there throughout the day, including the Omelette House, Los Conejos and Noam's Table. Those who eat at the food trucks will get a 5% discount for the shop.

Habitat will also have a gift basket raffle and scavenger hunt for free items throughout the store at the event.