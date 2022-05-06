The city of Laramie is partnering with Albany County to create a plan that will outline how to manage growth in the coming years with an eye on unincorporated areas.
A primary focus of the project will be finding middle ground between maintaining autonomy for county residents and the city’s push to expand housing and development opportunities.
“I think the city and county are both concerned with housing and economic development, and I’m increasingly beginning to think those two are the same thing,” said Laramie Mayor Paul Weaver during a Wednesday meeting to discuss the plan.
The governments have hired Logan Simpson, a Fort Collins-based planning consulting firm, to help assess the status of the area and develop a viable outline for the future.
Throughout the summer, the firm plans to seek as much public input as possible from a wide range of community stakeholder on how they want the city and county to evolve.
The firm already has conducted interviews with people from the engineering, land development, construction and ranching industries. The group also has talked with representatives from environmental groups and the university.
Some of the top themes shared by groups interviewed so far include a need for more housing at a range of price points, a desire for entry points into the community to be more visually pleasing and the recognition that the city of Laramie has more rigorous development standards than the county.
Logan Simpson plans to expand its work to more general populations over the summer by doing online outreach and attending local events such as the farmers market and Jubilee Days. Questionnaires, workshops and presentations also will be available.
“We’re here to listen, not to come to conclusions or dictate anything,” said Cameron Gloss, a representative of Logan Simpson. “Every community is different.”
After gathering a range of community opinions, the firm will begin working to create development standards and ultimately form an agreement between the city and county. One of the goals of the project will be to develop a set of core issues that both entities agree on.
“I think we’re at an (important) time in our development (with) the work that’s going on between the city and the county,” council member Sharon Cumbie said. “I think this project has great potential.”