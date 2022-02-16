CHEYENNE – Advocates for affordable housing, suicide prevention and health care came forward Tuesday to request lawmakers appropriate additional American Rescue Plan Act funds.
They were heard by members of Wyoming’s Senate Appropriations Committee during the first round of public comment on Senate File 66. The proposal would parcel out expenditure of the federal ARPA funds.
If the requests were approved, $49 million total would be added to the nearly $334 million in direct appropriations included already.
Although legislators considered the proposals, they said they were hesitant to make any amendments to the bill on first reading after hearing testimony. Committee Chairman Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, was echoed by other members in seeking clear-cut projects, as well as long-term impacts laid out for spending.
Addressing housing
For housing, Cody Mayor Matt Hall said immediate action might be the best policy.
He asked for $22 million to go toward the Wyoming Community Development Authority, in order to fund a one-year project. Originally, the organization asked for three years worth of funding, which was not approved.
“It might be kind of worth it at least to try and address the immediate issue, which is our housing crisis that we have in the state,” Hall said. “And then there’s 300 units now that exist within the state that didn’t exist before.”
Hall said he understood it does not address the structural issues or sustainability, but there would be relief provided in some form to residents. He was questioned by Perkins, who was unsure of the short-term method because he said he didn’t know how one would choose 300 Wyomingites to win a lottery to get affordable housing.
Wyoming Community Development Authority Chairman Pete Illoway asked the legislators to find the right approach if they wanted a different system. Illoway, who is from Cheyenne, said it needed to happen soon because there was no part of the state that didn’t need support.
“Let’s hear from the Legislature, then,” he told the committee. “There’s 90 of you. Somebody’s got an idea on how we do it correctly and not lose money, and not give a lot of money away. It’s probably the hardest thing we have to do.”
Suicide prevention
This was not the only difficult conversation senators had with stakeholders throughout the meeting.
A request for $7 million was made for high-need projects by Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers.
The appropriation would go toward community mental health centers, improving women’s residential services and ensuring a full-time crisis system. It would also allow for a 24/7 suicide hotline to be established, which addresses the issue that 50% of calls currently coming into the hotline are during off-hours. The state receives some 350 to 400 calls a month, but if there is no one on duty to answer the call, it is transferred to Texas, Arkansas or Florida.
Summerville explained that having local assistance is essential in saving lives because such nearby experts can refer people to mental health centers on call, instead of a police force, and have access all the time. She said this is a lifesaving opportunity; the hotline has helped to save 16 people since it opened in 2020.
“Sixteen might not sound like a huge number,” he said. “But economic impact for every life lost to suicide costs an average state about $1.3 million in economic productivity. Those are big numbers. So 16 people to take off of our list for suicide is a pretty big deal.”
Committee members also asked the director to defend operational costs and long-term plans. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, reiterated this was not out of lack of support for the cause. He said he received many emails suggesting he did not care about suicide.
“I’m one of those, every year, where they’re at the Out of the Darkness Walk,” Kinskey shared with Summerville. “My family has been touched by it. So, I want people to know, and you included, I appreciate the seriousness of the issue. We just were given zero guidance as to what $7 million” is for, he said. “That’s what I keep trying to tell my constituents. When we get a plan, I’m sure the money will be there.”
Health care funding
The final advocate to come forward for health care was Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley, who recognized millions were already appropriated for the cause.
“We’re grateful for the $55 million that you have in this budget, but what I’m going to ask for is additional funding,” he said. “We have 36 nursing homes in our state, 28 hospitals.” And as federal CARES Act “funding was rolled out, we were the recipients of some of that CARES funding, and we did some great projects around the state. But there were a lot of other projects that were left on the table because of the timing.”
He asked committee members to consider a $20 million increase. The funding would be used to create private rooms for nursing home residents to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, address funding challenges due to a lack of outpatient revenue and help with the rise in inflation.
“There’s a multiplier effect,” Boley said. “If you want to stimulate the economy and all of our communities, it’s time to get these shovel-ready projects going and get these projects done so we can take care of COVID now and be prepared for the future.”
Members did not approve the request. They said there is time for legislators to consider the additional funding, as well as for stakeholders to bring more definitive information back to the committee throughout the upcoming weeks.
SF 66 passed through the committee unanimously without any changes.