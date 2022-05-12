A truck crashed into the westbound support beam for a bridge on Interstate 80 in January, causing the closure of exit 316 to Grand Avenue. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports the repair work is complete three weeks ahead of schedule.
Courtesy Photo/WYDOT
The eastbound off-ramp bridge over Interstate 80 at exit 316 in Laramie has reopened four months removed from a January semitrailer crash that damaged a support on the bridge.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports the department and S&S Builders have completed the repair three weeks ahead of schedule.
Crews continue working this week to remove shoring, barriers and traffic control measures put up to direct traffic. Motorists can expect to still experience lane closures on I-80 until that’s completed.
The bridge was damaged when a semitrailer crashed into a support. WYDOT reported at the time there were no injuries in the crash, but the impact to a beam on the opposite side of the bridge weakened the structured to the point that, while able to hold the weight of the overpass, the off-ramp couldn’t also take the weight of live traffic.