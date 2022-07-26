LARAMIE – The city and a national internet service provider are under fire from Laramie residents voicing complaints with the City Council.
One Ward 3 woman gave the council an earful during their regular meeting Tuesday about Bluepeak, which she claims is leaving messes behind in her neighborhood.
City Clerk Nancy Bartholomew read a public comment on behalf of Ward 3 resident Rebecca Riley alleging the company, working as a contractor for this city, has caused unnecessary destruction. Riley said she has some serious questions for the council and the contractor.
“The question is, how much more damage do landowners have to suffer with this company?” she says in her written comment. “Council has questioned why owners place rock in so many areas in the city, as well as wanting land owners to replace sidewalks, which often are within the city’s easements.”
Riley addressed several issues she has with Bluepeak’s management of fiber optic installation along Arapahoe Drive, including damaging private property. She expressed frustration with the city and company. She said that in addition to being asked to replace what was believed to be city sidewalks, landscaping projects on private land have been destroyed.
“Would anyone want to landscape with greenery and replace sidewalks, only to have it destroyed?” Riley asked.
While these concerns were largely directed at prominent issues facing her neighborhood, she said she was not seeking a halt to construction as a whole. She instead would like to see the city create a better plan with the company and postpone further construction until that can happen.
She asked whether or not the City Council was made aware of the extent of damage the company intended to do and that the council take a hand in evaluating issues with the construction process.
“There is a concern with digging up the streets multiple times to lay fiber for broadband, and we want to have as much choice of broadband providers in the city as possible,” said Brett Glass, a local engineer and candidate for Ward 2 in the upcoming primary election. “So, one thing I would strongly recommend that the council consider as a result of the mess which Blue Peak really is creating is that ... (they) look at instating a ‘dig-once’ requirement.”
Dig-once requirements are intended to minimize destruction of roadways by broadband companies, including working with competing companies so infrastructure can be installed at the same time.
Glass said this has been considered by the state of Wyoming without much follow-through, and it could help ease conflicts between the city and landowners. He said that while the damage from the broadband installation was not part of Tuesday’s agenda, it needs to be moved to a future agenda for more discussion.
While the work to install broadband lines can be inconvenient, Bluepeak works to keep it as minimal as possible, the company says in a statement responding to the Laramie Boomerang’s request for comment on the issue.
“Bluepeak is undertaking a $13 million infrastructure project – in close partnership (with) the city of Laramie – to bring the community more and better options for internet service here,” responded company spokesperson Jesse Granger in the statement.
The company understands “the construction phase of this work can be disruptive to everyday life, but we’re committed to doing everything we an to minimize any impact,” Granger said.
Responding specifically to Riley’s complaint, Bluepeak promised to avoid placing pedestals in people’s yards unless they were there previously.
“On behalf of Bluepeak, I’d like to offer my sincere apology for any disruption or inconvenience Rebecca Riley and her neighbors may have endured as a result of our construction,” Granger says.
“To answer Rebecca’s question on the use of pedestals, we do not use pedestals for any front yard installations.
“If there is an existing pedestal cluster in a front yard, we will place our pedestals in the cluster. But if there’s no pedestal there, we’d install a flush-mount.”
Bluepeak said residents can call the company with any questions or concerns at 888-975-4258.
Kota Babcock covers Laramie for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.