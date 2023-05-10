The city of Laramie is taking serious steps toward reducing leftover standing water and possible flooding in West Laramie after storms pass through the area.
At a Laramie City Council meeting last week, Civil Engineer and Project Manager Zeb Coulter discussed the steps taken in designing the first two phases of the Wyoming Avenue Project-West Laramie Storm Water Outfall project.
“We’ve been working on the design for two years. It’s a two-phase project of Wyoming Avenue,” Coulter said. “This is the first phase of the West Laramie Storm Water Outfall line so we’ll be able to install it’s seven blocks of storm infrastructure in the ground to be able to set conditions for phase two of paving West Wyoming Avenue.”
Phase 1 of this project will include the installation of stormwater collection infrastructure across seven city blocks. The West Laramie Storm Water Outfall line will extend from the intersection of West Madison and North Adams streets to the intersection of Van Buren and North Buchanan streets.
“I just want people to note that moving stormwater is an expensive proposition,” Councilmember Erin O’Doherty said. “It’s something we have to keep in mind as a city, and our city staff knows it pretty well.”
Phase 2 of the project will include the construction on West Wyoming Avenue between North Pierce and North Johnson streets. Construction also will occur on South Colorado Avenue between West Wyoming Avenue and West Jefferson Street. During this construction the water mains within the area will be upgraded.
Alongside the roads and storm drains, the water main within West Wyoming Avenue will be upgraded from a 6-inch cast iron pipe to an 8-inch polyvinyl chloride pipe.
“This is a project that we’ve been talking about since 2014-15,” Councilmember Andi Summerville said. “It’s a reminder of how glacial the pace of making these major improvements are and just another reminder this is a drop in the bucket in terms of what is actually needed in West Laramie.”
Road extensions
City Principal Planner, Philipp Gabathuler presented Original Ordinance No. 2061 to the council seeking the adoption of the Urban System Project priority list and major street plan.
The Urban Systems Advisory Committee (USAC) made several recommendations addressing the planning and extension of roadways through the streets and highways. This will include streets and highways inside and outside of the city’s corporate boundaries. USAC created its annual project priority list to continue the cooperative agreement dating back to Feb. 9, 2000.
“The two changes of note that you’ll see have to do with, one, the extension of North Inca Drive about 1 1/2 miles due north to complete the future framework of collector roads in that area to the northwest of the city’s current boundary,” Gabathuler said. “[The] second change has to do with the removal of 45th Street connecting from Crow Street down to Grand Avenue.”
Sarah Goran spoke on the behalf of Albany County Clean Water Advocates and discussed the ongoing support they have had from USAC. In previous years the group had made an inquiry about the removal of the extension of 45th, but they had missed the annual meeting by a week.
“There have been repeated assurances that the city has no intention of actually building out this extension because of the cost in a sensitive area of the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, not to mention trashing the city’s investment in the Jacoby Ridge Trail,” Goran said. “We just want to thank the people who have been involved so far and encourage you to affirm the decision of USAC and the city planning commission to remove that extension from the street map.”
Handbills on cars
The city is looking to amend one of Laramie’s municipal codes with the hopes that it will provide opportunities and options for public education and information.
City Manager Janine Jordan briefly discussed the intention behind the handbills and how they would help the city. She explained this amendment would not make any changes with respect to the types of handbills that can be left on a person’s home, but rather the placement of handbills on vehicles by authorized officials.
“What we envision here is that with this small change we might be able to engage in some incentive-based enforcement and public education,” Jordan said. “An example would be potential enforcement of parking in the downtown area through incentives by leaving some sort of kudos on folks’ vehicles as opposed to leaving tickets.”
The hope is over time the encouragement and positive reinforcement would bring more awareness to where safe and correct parking can be done in the downtown area. Though Jordan mentioned not all avenues or uses for this idea have been explored yet.