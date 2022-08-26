14th Street and Lewis Street

Crews work at 13th and Lewis street. Laramie City Council approved the closure of a section of Lewis between 14th and 15th streets during a meeting Tuesday night.

 Boomerang File

As the University of Wyoming welcomes thousands of students to its Laramie campus, part of a nearby street is closing.

Laramie City Council has given a green light to close Lewis Street between 14th and 15th streets as work continues on an ongoing $250 million UW effort to build new residence halls in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus