Laramie Regional Airport was given a green light in June by both Laramie City Council and Albany County Commission for $150,000 a year from each for two years, a 50% increase from the facility’s usual annual ask of $100,000. Kota Babcock/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – The Laramie City Council has unanimously approved a measure to allow the Laramie Regional Airport board to seek grants for pay for more storage construction.
The airport bought a large piece of snow removal equipment to support airport maintenance during the winter season. The item, which was bought prior to the removal of the previous board and instatement of a new members, is required to be stored in a bay.
“The equipment was already purchased and it got delivered,” said Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown. “Because it is required to have a building, we’re just doing a new bay in our airport rescue and firefighting building to accommodate the storage (needs) of the equipment.”
The application for the project was originally submitted in February and the City Council gave its blessing for the airport to move forward in designing the new bay. The project will be primarily paid for by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The airport is required to do a 10% match on the design,” Brown confirmed.
Mayor Paul Weaver inquired about whether or not storage for the equipment was previously considered by the airport’s board. Brown confirmed that it was on an improvement plan prior to seating the new board.
This project is an expansion of existing infrastructure at the Laramie Regional Airport.