Laramie Interfaith has broken ground on a long-awaited expansion project that will add about 2,000 square feet to the organization’s facility near LaBonte Park.
Executive Director Josh Watanabe said the extra space will increase Interfaith’s food storage capacity and include a new walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler.
“Those are two amenities we currently do not have,” he said.
The project is being funded primarily by a Community Development Block Grant awarded in 2019 that was administered by the Wyoming Business Council at the time. Watanabe said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed implementation of the expansion, which was further slowed by post-pandemic cost increases.
The expansion should be completed by early summer.
Laramie Interfaith, which works to prevent food insecurity and homelessness in Albany County, moved to its current location on Canby Street in 2019 after spending 30 years in the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
According to a 2018 study conducted by Food Bank of the Rockies, Albany County’s rate of food insecurity was such that Interfaith would need to give away as much as 800,000 pounds of food a year to meet the need.
However, Interfaith brings in about 400,000 pounds of year, according to a 2020 estimate, with one limitation being its storage capacity.
“We’re maxed out,” Watanabe said.
Interfaith partners with grocery stores and receives an “extraordinary amount” of community donations, he said. The agency then supplements those with once-a-month deliveries from Food Bank of the Rockies.
“When we order food, we order as much as we can physically get into the building and process on one day out of the month, and hope that that lasts,” he said.
A larger building with more room to store food means Interfaith can distribute more food to the community.
“That’s the equation,” he said.
Like many nonprofits, Interfaith has seen an increase in demand for its services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand has yet to abate.
As the holiday season approaches, Interfaith is accepting sign-ups for Thanksgiving meals. It will give away baskets with items to prepare a holiday meal at home, including a turkey. Access to an oven is recommended. Sign-up is open through Nov. 5.
Laramie Soup Kitchen also is offering ready-to-eat microwaveable meals that will include turkey and traditional sides. Registration for those meals is open through Nov. 19. Laramie Connections Center will deliver meals and baskets as needed. Look for a sign-up form on the Laramie Interfaith Facebook page.
Also in preparation for the holidays, a food drive is scheduled for Oct. 30 outside Ridley’s and Safeway.