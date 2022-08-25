With several projects catching the attention of Laramie City Council, the city continues a handful of improvement projects to local roads and signals.

City Council has given the go-ahead for a professional services agreement with Loveland, Colorado-based Altitude Signal to create a network outline for more than half the city’s traffic signals.

14th Street and Lewis Street

Crews work at 13th Street and Lewis Street and will continue working between 14th and 15th street along Lewis Street in Laramie.
9th Street and Harney Street

Along 9th Street, crews are working on road improvements that are expected to be completed by the end of September.

