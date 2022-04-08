Laramie County Community College freshman guard Lucia Fleta, right, is defended by Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri during the Golden Eagles' 88-65 loss Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the LCCC gym in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is beginning the final stages of transforming one of its oldest buildings on campus, the Recreation & Athletics Complex (RAC).
The RAC, originally build in 1971, has seen minor improvements and structural changes over the past 50 years. With the buildings electrical capacity maximized, no air conditioning and aging infrastructure, the college is now looking at substantial improvements that will address these issues and more.
Working with local contractor GH Phipps and architect Plan One, the college has completed a feasibility study of the original project proposal from 2017. With an original project cost of $14 million, the college is now dealing with increased construction costs and inflation, and is working to bring the project into the current $20 million budget.
The college plans to move forward with some of the original project designs which include moving the competition gym into the existing Multipurpose Room (MPR), increasing the ceiling height to align with NJCAA requirements and increasing seating. The new seating will accommodate 1,300 spectators at LCCC athletic competitions and community events. The project, which includes a two-story addition to the west end of the current MPR, will allow for additional office spaces, student-athlete locker rooms and weight training facilities and storage. Additionally, there will be more space for both fitness and weight training for all LCCC students and employees.
The college will continue to utilize the current competition gym as a space for recreational use by the community and campus. Allowing for homeschool student P.E. classes to continue being offered at LCCC and expanding intramural opportunities for LCCC students.
The scope of work does include the removal of both the rock wall and swimming pool. The rock wall will be removed to accommodate the west expansion of the MPR, and the area currently occupied by the swimming pool will be used to increase fitness, weight training, and recreation spaces desired by LCCC students.
Work on the renovation and expansion of the RAC will begin in September, and is expected to be done in December of 2023. The college is currently in discussions with Laramie County School District 1 regarding where future athletic competitions will be held during the construction cycle.