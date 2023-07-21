Cody LDS Temple meeting

Hundreds of residents packed the Cody Auditorium the night of June 15, 2023, for the Cody Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Skyline Drive.

 Zac Taylor/Powell Tribune

Powell Tribune

POWELL — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is taking the City of Cody to court over the way the city’s planning and zoning board has handled the church’s plans to build a temple.

