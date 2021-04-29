CHEYENNE – Elected officials from Laramie County and its municipalities have created groupings for the Nov. 2 sixth-penny sales tax ballot, including road construction projects, a minimum revenue guarantee for airlines and a new senior center as standalone ballot items.
The rest of the ballot, which has an overall total of $130 million, was separated into three categories, with projects fairly split between public safety, infrastructure and community enhancement.
“In effort to be as transparent as possible this ballot, and to answer the concerns of many residents over the last five years and before that on sixth-penny ballots, we have put three traunches of items. … I think it’s a very balanced ballot,” Laramie County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said during a meeting Wednesday night.
Residents will be able to vote yes or no on standalone items, but the rest of the projects must be approved as the entire group. Each municipality will also vote on a resolution related to the ballot before it’s finalized.
The ballot will be grouped as follows:
Section 1: Infrastructure
County road projects, $11.4 million, standalone
This measure would fund a number of road improvement projects throughout the county, including: East Jefferson reconstruction, $1.8 million; Division and Wallick Road street and infrastructure upgrade, $3 million; Road 164 improvements, $610,961; Road 142 mill, overlay and infrastructure, $3.4 million; and East Allison Road reconstruction, $2.4 million.
City road maintenance project, $14 million, standalone
This proposal would implement the plan for pavement maintenance stabilization of city streets and roads, many of which need improvements. A portion of the money each year would be added to the $4.5 million the city spends on roads currently from the fifth-penny sales tax.
Infrastructure Group 1, $9.6 million
This group includes a range of projects for Laramie County, Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs and Albin.
The county is seeking about $507,000 for equipment for the Eastern Laramie County Landfill. For Burns, the projects in this group are: $245,000 for maintenance and construction of town parks; two items for construction, operation and maintenance of town water and sewer systems, for $600,000 and $800,000; and $600,000 for repair, construction and maintenance of streets and alleys.
The city’s proposed cemetery irrigation project, to replace outdated and inefficient systems, also falls under this group at a total of about $3 million.
The Pine Bluffs projects include $1.18 million for road resurfacing and renovation, $1.26 million for the Wastewater Lift Station project and $620,000 for electric infrastructure upgrades.
Finally, Albin is seeking $200,000 to buy the old fire hall building from Laramie County Fire District 3 and update it, and $500,000 to update town equipment.
Infrastructure Group 2, $13.5 million
This group includes $1 million for infrastructure at Clear Creek Park through the Laramie County Recreation Board, for things like roads, parking lots and bathrooms; $203,000 for a boiler replacement at the Laramie County Library, and a total of $823,361 for the city and county to pave over the gravel lot at Cheyenne Regional Airport to create more spaces.
Additionally, the county is seeking $6.9 million for a sewer connection at the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne.
Burns has a number of projects in this group, including: $500,000 for street repair and maintenance; $400,000 for remodels, repairs or maintenance of town-owned buildings; $175,000 for a new backhoe; $170,000 for a new dump truck; $35,000 for a utility terrain vehicle and $50,000 for a pickup truck for the town maintenance department.
Pine Bluffs is seeking $310,000 for an update to the water and wastewater telemetry system and just over $1 million for a water system expansion project, both mainly for the northern lots in town. The only proposal from Albin in this group is $1.7 million to finish its mobile home and RV park.
Section 2: Community Enhancements
Community Enhancements Group 1, $8.8 million
This group encompasses four Laramie County projects, including: $203,000 for the Laramie County Recreation Board for equipment for Clear Creek Park; $1.5 million for Archer Events Center improvements; $3 million for a manufacturing program buildout at Laramie County Community College; $508,000 for a new bookmobile for the Laramie County Library; and $3.5 million for Greenway expansion, where projects like the downtown connector, from the Pumphouse Wetlands area to 15th Street to the Depot Plaza, and a connector to the new East Park from the existing Greenway near Sun Valley have been prioritized.
Community Enhancements Group 2, $7.2 million
This group covers five city of Cheyenne projects, including $250,000 for the planning and design of a Johnson Pool replacement; $2.5 million for planning, design and a space needs analysis for the Municipal Building; $2 million for a new gymnasium and gymnastics facility at the Ice and Events Center, and $2.5 million for Greenway maintenance.
Community Enhancements Group 3, $12.5 million
This group includes three city of Cheyenne projects, including $6 million for downtown improvements and maintenance on things like roads, parking, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and alleys; to operate and maintain the Depot Plaza, and to complete and maintain the 17th Street lighting project.
The other proposals included are $3.5 million for large project completion of places like the former Hitching Post Inn and the Hynds Building/adjacent hole, which could be used in tandem with local development agencies like Cheyenne LEADS, and $3 million in matching grant funds, as the city doesn’t have any money budgeted for grant matches.
Section 3: Public Safety
Public Safety Group 1: Three new Cheyenne Fire Rescue stations, $15.7 million, standalone
This city of Cheyenne proposal would fund the relocation of CFR’s Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5 to locations that better suit the emergency response needs of the city. Additionally, a new Fire Station 7 would be built on the east side of town to account for the population growth.
Each station would also have space for AMR ambulance services to enable a more unified response.
Public Safety Group 2, $12.8 million
This bundle include a number of Laramie County projects, including: $50,755 for an unmanned drone for the Cooperative GIS data and mapping system; $380,667 for a new HVAC system for the Laramie County Coroner’s Office; $710,579 for sirens and an emergency alert system for the Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, and $1.3 million for a combined communications system software upgrade.
Also under this group’s umbrella is a $2.5 million measure for Laramie County IT Department upgrades, as well as $279,156 for a fiber optic loop and $3.5 million for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.
Public Safety Group 3, $11.9 million
This group includes projects from across the county, including a $4.2 million measure to replace a variety of outdated and unreliable Cheyenne Fire Rescue apparatuses. On that same note, the Cheyenne Police Department is seeking $906,968 to replace its portable radios that are also outdated and unsupported by software, as well as $53,529 to upgrade its close-to-full digital evidence storage system.
Burns has a $50,000 measure for maintenance and repair of town-owned ambulances, vehicles and machinery, and Pine Bluffs is in need of $119,000 for its police department’s case management system and equipment.
The biggest Pine Bluffs proposal on the ballot is in this group – $1.5 million to relocate a railroad crossing and close the old, unsafe one.
The Laramie County fire districts also have a few requests in this group, including $2.7 million for LCFD2’s Happy Jack Road Station, $1.5 million for LCFD3’s Albin Fire Station and $761,334 for LCFD8 apparatus upgrades.
New Cheyenne Housing Authority Senior Center, $10.1 million, standalone
This proposal would allow Cheyenne Housing Authority to expand its Laramie County Senior Services Center from its current location, which is limiting the amount of services the program can provide.
This funding would allow CHA to enlarge and remodel the Fox Crest Community Center in eastern Cheyenne and better serve elderly residents.
Minimum revenue guarantee to air service, $2.2 million, standalone
This measure would provide a minimum revenue guarantee that’s paid to an airline to mitigate risks of starting new air service in Cheyenne. That type of incentive is used by a number of small and mid-sized cities to attract new air service options.
The city and county both have contributed to minimum revenue guarantees for air service contracts, including the recent flights to Dallas and Denver, and this proposal would put the question out to voters.