CHEYENNE — The Wyoming School Facilities Commission voted unanimously Thursday morning to take no action on the request from Laramie County School District 1 to demolish Arp Elementary School.

LCSD1 Superintendent Margeret Crespo wrote a letter to the School Facilities Division of the State Construction Department on May 11 requesting the demolition of the school, which was built in 1961. The school is at 160.42% capacity, according to a facility condition assessment conducted in 2022 by a state contractor, and Crespo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle there are legitimate health and safety concerns regarding the condition of the building.

