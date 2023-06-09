CHEYENNE — The Wyoming School Facilities Commission voted unanimously Thursday morning to take no action on the request from Laramie County School District 1 to demolish Arp Elementary School.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margeret Crespo wrote a letter to the School Facilities Division of the State Construction Department on May 11 requesting the demolition of the school, which was built in 1961. The school is at 160.42% capacity, according to a facility condition assessment conducted in 2022 by a state contractor, and Crespo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle there are legitimate health and safety concerns regarding the condition of the building.
Students, teachers and faculty will not return to the elementary school next year, even without the demolition approval. They will be moved to Eastridge Elementary in the district’s swing space.
“Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees determined at its May 1st, 2023, meeting that the structure will be demolished to make way for a new elementary school, as set forth in the WCD/State Construction Department School District Facility Plan,” Crespo wrote. “The school site also features five modular classrooms. The district intends to demolish the three-district owned modulars and is terminating the lease and returning the remaining two units to the lessor.
“The district has determined that remodeling the existing structure is not in the best interest of the district.”
Meeting minutes show the trustees voted 6-0 to approve the demolition of Arp Elementary in preparation for a replacement and were briefed on what the demolition would consist of and the approximate $2.5 million cost. They have to wait for a legislative appropriation to be approved by the School Facilities Commission to move forward, and reimbursement is requested through the State Construction Department and SFC construction funds.
Public comment was welcomed at the LCSD1 board meeting on May 1, and no testimony was given on the demolition. There was also a work session for a facilities update in advance of the trustees’ vote, and Crespo said a parent and staff meeting was held at Arp Elementary School with the district’s parent organization the week before.
As well as the letter to the state department, commissioners were shown how the demolition of Arp Elementary played into the district’s long-range facility plan and would support the South Triad. LCSD1 Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp said Arp Elementary was one of seven schools built before 1965 in the South Triad, which they hope to demolish or sell in order to develop a new school for fifth and sixth grades and two new K-4 schools.
Knapp said it would save the district and the state significant operational costs, as well as address capacity and condition issues in the smaller schools.
“It’s just a good use of Wyoming’s money, and it does provide for better schools and educational sustainability for the kids,” Knapp said.
Following the presentation, no feedback or discussion was provided by the commission on the South Triad plan and demolition request.
However, the recommendation of the State Construction Department included in a summary sheet was to “take no action because the District has not held a public hearing, as required by statute, and the Department lacks sufficient information to determine whether the demolition of Arp Elementary is in the best financial interests of the state or otherwise in the public interest.”
The department recommended after the emergency rules were adopted Thursday by the commission, “that broad updates be made to the required criteria that a commission-sponsored MCER study contains. Arp is one of the facilities intended to receive an updated MCER study in accordance with the commission’s new rules.”
Once the emergency rules go into effect, the State Construction Department plans to utilize the $5 million appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2023 session to perform a new MCER study for school buildings and facilities that will take into account data, proposed remedies from the district, the new facility condition assessment and emergency rules.
Despite no action being taken on the request, Arp Elementary was No. 1 on the capacity schedule for the state department’s preliminary proposal for 2023 appropriations. Five million dollars was allocated for the most cost-effective remedy studies, but $95 million can be used for any school building with a projected capacity exceeding 100% and an FCI score at or exceeding 0.3.
Other LCSD1 schools at the top of the capacity schedule include Sunrise Elementary School, Saddle Ridge Elementary School and East High School. There also was a significant number of LCSD1 schools on the condition schedule.
Crespo said she was left with questions following the two-day meeting. She told the WTE the district followed the process and rules that led to Cole Elementary’s demolition being approved, and she wasn’t sure what made Arp Elementary any different.
She said many officials have toured the building and witnessed how the elementary school is in crisis. But she said she will go back to the State Construction Department with district officials to see how they can remedy the situation and will make a request to get on the agenda for the July SFC meeting.
“We will have to continue asking, because we need our kids to have healthy buildings,” she said.
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told the commission Wednesday evening that he was concerned “we are now creating bureaucracy to create bureaucracy.” He said he didn’t want to tell commissioners what to do, but he wanted to offer a different perspective and reiterate that the people who truly know their district best are the ones working there.
He said it wasn’t a matter of wanting a new school, but they were asking for the permission to demolish Arp Elementary and move forward with the facility plan because they believe it’s the right thing to do.
“At the end of the day, we’re adults, and we’re all the ones arguing about the money and we’re all the ones arguing about the politics of this,” Brown testified. “Those who are truly losing are the children. And I am going to say that again, that the children are the ones that are losing in this situation.
“They are reading in closets, there are feces backing up in the cafeteria in this building, and there’s an infestation of rodents in this building.”
LCSD1 officials held a farewell celebration on June 2 for families, former school staff and the community to tour and say farewell to Arp Elementary.