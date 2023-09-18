Fort Laramie.jpg

The General Store at Fort Laramie was the most-visited store in the United States during the heyday of the Oregon, Mormon and California gold rush trails, all of which made a regular stop at the fort. More people patronized this store than any store in New York City at the time. 

 U.S. Air Force photo/Matt Bilden
Fort Laramie restoriation

Natalie Kinni, left, and Dante Boe work on restoration in the 1874 cavalry barracks at Fort Laramie. Their work included cleaning up cracks, filling cracks, applying whitewash over the patches and repainting doors and trim.

FORT LARAMIE — As a result of being buildings that were never meant to last more than 10 to 15 years, historic preservations at military forts, like the Fort Laramie National Historical Site, pose many challenges. The mission of preserving these historical buildings for future generations is constantly warring with time and resources.

The major project currently being worked on at the fort is the 1874 cavalry barracks. This building is Fort Laramie’s largest building. When exploring the building today, visitors can view different displays, including the squad bay upstairs, the kitchen and mess room and the armory.

