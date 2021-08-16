ROCK SPRINGS – When it rains it pours. When it pours it floods. When it floods it’s time to start rockin’.
The Rockin’ from the Rain fundraiser will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Sweetwater Events Complex to help Rock Springs residents whose homes were damaged by flash floods at the end of July.
Due to the nature of the damages that were caused by a flood, many homeowner insurance policies will not cover the costs. The city of Rock Spring has contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to see if relief funds are available but indicated at this point distribution is not looking favorable.
“As the people of Sweetwater County have demonstrated so many times in the past, coming together in a collective effort can make a real difference in people’s lives when facing hardships. With this being said, a fundraising benefit and concert has been put in place to help relieve a portion of the costs that the storm inflicted on our fellow citizens,” a press release by the Rockin’ from the Rain Committee stated.
Along with the concert featuring ZamTrip, Wyoming Raised, and WY5, the fundraiser will include food trucks, adult beverages and family activities.
“It is out goal to reach out to as many citizens, businesses, and groups for donations to help with the families who have been devastated by this loss,” the release said.
The committee has partnered with the city so checks can be made to the “City of Rock Springs” and be mailed or delivered to City of Rock Springs, 212 D St., Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901. Donations can also be made at https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3338983375372288065.