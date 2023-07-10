ROCK SPRINGS — A local property owner hates fighting, but “a man has to do what a man has to do,” he said.
Rick Milonas, a Rock Springs native, is taking steps in suing the city of Rock Springs to save a small business.
According to Milonas, Nell’s Coffee, located at 204 Elk St., isn’t allowed to have tables and chairs because they are required to have a sprinkler system installed in their 90-year-old building.
During the council meeting on Wednesday, July 5, Milonas addressed city officials about the issue. He said that “the only way we’re going to get this figured out is a lawsuit.”
He pointed out that the first step of the lawsuit is to verbally give the city notice of claim.
“Either you’re with us or you’re against us. You can’t just sit there and do nothing, say nothing and act like you don’t have any responsibility or liability. You guys are being complicit.
“You were hired by the people for the people.”
Milonas informed the council that he had turned two abandoned downtown buildings into profit centers, including Nell’s Coffee, which is trying to capitalize on tourism with crafted beverages, ice cream and Wi-Fi.
He shared that the building was in terrible shape and that he rescued it.
“I turned it into a nice, little profit center for the city, with no loans or grants to help us. It was just heart and hard work. How do you repay us? You throw some crazy codes at us and run us out of business. The Constitution says you can’t do that.”
As of press time, the council and Richard Beckwith, city attorney, have received the demand letter from Milonas. In the first course of action, the letter states “the due process clause of the 14th Amendment requires a state to employ fair procedures in the administration and enforcement of all kinds of regulations.”
The letter also states that “this case clearly outlines that the city has a duty not to impose too hard of conditions on private landowners,” such as “forcing a 90-year-old building and its business to install a $500,0000 fire system on a $200,000 building.”
According to the letter, the city is arbitrarily applying these new fire codes upon Milonas’s tenant and prohibiting them from having indoor seating, “forcing them out of business, which is a violation of the 14th Amendment.”
“I’m fighting for my life,” he expressed to the council, noting that he feels like the third monkey on the ark and it’s starting to rain. “I’m fighting for Nell’s Coffee; people love Nell’s Coffee. They need this building unencumbered to keep growing. I’m fighting for Danielle Valdez and her family. She has big dreams.
“I hate bullies. I always have; that’s exactly what this feels like. You guys are just bullying Nell’s. I’m fighting for the citizens of Rock Springs right now.”
Milonas mentioned that Nell’s Coffee collects thousands of dollars in sales tax every month, and they employ almost 20 plus people on staff, as well as Door Dashers showing up to pick up orders.
“They want to increase those numbers,” he said. “Nell’s is good for the community; that’s what I’m fighting for. What are you guys fighting for?”
According to Milonas, the only person who is going to win is the sprinkler company in Salt Lake City “plus anybody else that may get a kickback.”
He pleaded with the council to decide carefully.
“Will it bring us more economic development and help revitalize the downtown or will it put us on the path to lost revenue and boarded up buildings?”
After Milonas spoke, Mayor Max Mickelson said, “We welcome the opportunity to resolve this issue in court.”
Milonas told the Rocket Miner that several old units in the downtown area do not have sprinkler systems.
“Why are they forcing this on us?” he asked. “It’s so hard to do a sprinkler system on an old building. You need to dig up the utilities, put a new water line in and we have two different ceilings. It’s not going to work. It’s going to ruin that building.”
He added, “I stayed out of this as long as I could. I didn’t want to spoil my tenant’s chance to open her business. I listened and listened until I realized they didn’t want to push back.”
As soon as he discovered the estimated cost, he said, “That’s when I got involved. Give me the ball. It’s my turn to carry the ball.
“You can’t have a coffee shop without tables and chairs,” he said. “It’s not a new building. I don’t know why they’re doing this. I’m not asking for relief or special treatment.”
He said he’s pleaded with the city to give them at least six tables and chairs until they can get the sprinkler system.
Based on his research, the city had adopted the national fire code, which applies to new buildings and structures.
Mickelson told the Rocket Miner he and Beckwith “are unable to comment on the specific issue regarding Mr. Milonas’ property on Elk Street, as Milonas has given notice of his intent to engage in a suit against our city.”
Mickelson added, “Generally speaking, my office, our city council and employees are fully committed to improving our processes and ordinances to facilitate not only economic development, but also the individual liberties of property owners.”
He also stated that they are nevertheless constrained by statute and good sense preventing them from eliminating all building code requirements.
“Further, we are committed to every member of our community receiving the same quality of service and being held to the same code requirements,” he said. “My office will not be cajoled or railed into exceptions or violations of law regardless of who makes or how requests are made.”
Milonas had appeared before the council during their regular meeting on June 6, as well, saying, “We are going to end up with another abandoned building in Rock Springs. I don’t understand why we need a sprinkler system in a 1,500 square foot coffee shop.”
Councilman Brent Bettolo said, “I want to see us be able to work with Rick, who wants to invest in downtown and improve it.”
Bettolo noted that he is on the building committee and said, “This is the perfect example of what we’re talking about.”
Tom Allen, councilor, asked what local officials should do to make it work.
“If other cities can do it, why can’t we?” Allen asked.
Beckwith pointed out that there’s “a certain level of sophistication required on those applicants, to do their due diligence prior to making incredible, big investments on property.”
Beckwith said that they need to know precisely what the ramifications are of that investment.
“We, as a city, have been very cooperative with applicants, especially in the downtown area and we help them out as much as we can, but we are constrained by the codes,” said Beckwith, during the June 6 meeting.
Cathy Greene, the city’s senior administrative assistant for the Department of Public Services and Engineering, explained that the fire code is based on square footage and Nell’s Coffee is a three-story building.
As the conversation continued to generate between members of the council, Milonas left city chambers.
Milonas told Rocket Miner that “If it was a new building, it would probably be half the cost. I bought that building 30 years ago and there were no rules back then.”{p class=”Paragraph SCXW266760059 BCX0”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW266760059 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW266760059 BCX0” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”none”} {/span}{/span}{/div}