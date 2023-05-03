CHEYENNE — Students will move out of Arp Elementary and into the Eastridge Elementary swing space next year as a first stage in the Laramie County School District 1 South triad facilities plan.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they had anticipated moving the students due to the imminent need and “emergent” circumstances. She described how not only is the building infrastructure failing and neighboring construction has displaced wildlife onto the school grounds, but the school currently exceeds 150% in student capacity.
Crespo said they have done everything they can to minimize the effects on students this year, but it is only a short-term solution.
“There’s tight spaces — you can’t have P.E. and lunch at the same time,” she said, adding that students are in a vestibule for their reading program, and a tutor is working in a custodial closet. “In all honesty, Arp has been a great building, but it’s just tired.”
District officials want students and staff to be in the swing space to protect their health and safety, as well as close Arp Elementary for demolition and site preparation.
It will be the first step in implementing a long-range facility plan established between the district and the Wyoming School Facilities Department in 2002. Although the schools included in the South triad plan were slated to have been remedied by 2012, Crespo said no action had been taken.
Crespo said she hopes to see the three-tiered facilities approach in the South triad come to fruition in the next few years. Officials have the fifth- and sixth-grade building prototype ready, which “will provide capacity relief for other schools in the triad, modernize the learning environment and advance the triad system objectives.”
After that, LCSD1 will build new Arp and Cole elementary buildings at their current locations. The district has already begun demolishing the Frontier Academy building next to Cole Elementary and will demolish the old Arp Elementary building this year, which will make room for a new, 400-seat facility for students in kindergarten through fourth-grade.
LCSD1 Finance Director Jed Cicarelli said the barrier to building the facilities sooner was funding. He explained there is a long process when it comes to securing funds for capital construction, and it can typically take close to five years from the time a plan is brought forward to the state construction department until doors actually open.
“This particular project has been on our long-term facility plan since 2002,” he said. “There was a long stint where the state didn’t have the resources for capital construction funding. They just simply have no revenue stream, and this created a long, sustained period where there just wasn’t any funding for capital construction.”
But there is an opportunity now due to the $100 million appropriation made by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year for the state construction department in the 2023-24 supplemental budget. Lawmakers earmarked $5 million for studies approved by the School Facilities Commission on the most cost-effective and efficient approach to address facility needs, and the other $95 million “for projects based upon the annual evaluation and prioritization schedule for school building condition.”
Cicarelli said inflation factors have to be taken into account, but LCSD1’s target cost for the K-4 building is close to $25 million, and the fifth- and sixth-grade building is around $35 million.
While the funding isn’t guaranteed, six of the 10 elementary schools in the South triad are among the oldest schools in Wyoming and are candidates for replacement, according to LCSD1 Executive Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp.
District officials will present their plan to the School Facilities Commission at their next meeting, and Crespo said in a statement they “anticipate a wonderful relationship with the SFC as we complete these projects for our students. The district has worked to communicate the needs of their students to community members, government officials and legislators on tours and in other ways in the past year.
“We feel like that networking has gone on for quite a while, and we’re hopeful,” Cicarelli said. “This past session, roughly $100 million was appropriated for state construction projects, which is the most we’ve seen in a few years. With any luck, we’ll have that appropriation that has been earmarked for school districts in general terms.”
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, represents House District 9, and sits as co-chair of the Select Committee on School Facilities. He was an advocate for the $100 million appropriation to the State Construction Department and the School Facilities Commission, and would like to see some of the funding go toward the South triad, if they have the appropriate condition scores.
Brown said he recognized the balance between the executive and legislative function, and he doesn’t want to place the commission in a position where members feel like he is “strong-arming them and telling them how they have to do their statutory job.”
“But certainly, as the chairman of the Select Committee on School Facilities presiding here in Cheyenne, I will absolutely go to bat for my school district,” he said.
Brown said he believes the South triad facilities plan is a good effort by the district to take care of the entire city, and not just the south side of Cheyenne. Brown isn’t the only supporter either.
Superintendent Crespo said they’ve had an overwhelming response the past few years from parents and community members whose students are attending Arp Elementary, because they want to see them in a better learning environment. She said she is proud to be a member of a community that’s focused on students’ success.
“It’s a great move, and it’s not cost prohibitive for the district at all,” she said.