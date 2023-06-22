Local residents, Carbon County officials, state officials, federal officials and others gathered on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to celebrate the groundbreaking of the TransWest Express Transmission Project near Rawlins.
RAWLINS — Tuesday, June 20, marked a momentous occasion as local residents, Carbon County officials, state officials, federal officials and others gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the TransWest Express Transmission Project.
The project will produce a new high voltage interregional transmission line that “will extend from south-central Wyoming through northwestern Colorado and central Utah, ending in southern Nevada,” according to a news release from U.S. Department of the Interior.
Additionally, due to the transmission line, there will be more than 1,000 jobs added during the project’s construction.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon were present at the groundbreaking, and each gave some remarks about the project and the impact it will have.
“There is an urgency as we see climate change. We know that we don’t have time to waste. We have to move, with diligence, forward to make sure that we address the issue of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with alacrity, with diligence and with dedication,” Gordon said.
He added, “Today, when we’re gathered here, we see the first steps that we’re taking to make sure that we take the action that is absolutely necessary to keep us from climate peril.”
The project construction was authorized in April of this year by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management.
“The TransWest Express Project will carry electricity generated by the largest onshore wind generation project in North America: the more than 3-gigawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project, located in Carbon County, Wyoming,” the news release states.
Similar to the TransWest Express Project, the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind project is also located partially on public lands that are managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
During the groundbreaking celebration, Granholm noted that Wyoming has played a role in helping to “power” the country.
“I want to thank Wyoming for having powered this nation for the past 100 years. I also want to thank Wyoming for powering this nation for the next 100 years,” Granholm said. “You know, we talk often about getting 100% clean electricity by 2035, which is very important.
“But one of the reasons why it’s so important to get there is because of energy security.”
Granholm said that the most secure energy that the country has is “homegrown.”
“We’ve seen, globally, what happens when you rely upon unreliable partners. What Wyoming is doing is giving us additional, as a nation, security; homegrown energy.”
She also mentioned the amount of time it took in order to get the project up and running.
“It took way too long to get this permitted. We all agree, in the Biden Administration, that we need to accelerate these transmission lines,” Granholm said. “The Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and the White House have been working on a process to accelerate these transmission lines in a way that still, of course, protects our natural environment.”
Granholm added, “We want people to say yes — yes to clean energy in the same way that people said yes to fossil energy.”
During her speech, Haaland said that the event “truly highlights the Biden-Harris Administration’s ‘all of government’ approach to helping usher in a legacy of clean and sustainable energy.”
“At the Department of the Interior, we know that the time to act on climate is now,” she said. “To coastal towns, rural farms, to urban centers and tribal communities — climate change poses an existential threat; not just to our environment, but to our health, our communities and our economic wellbeing.
“As we look to stamp the worsening impacts of the climate crisis, we know that clean energy transmission lines and renewable energy projects on public lands will help communities across the country to be a part of the climate solution, while creating good-paying jobs.”