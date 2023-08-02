Jackson affordable housing

A Wyoming-based think tank says local government overregulation is preventing the construction of more affordable housing in the state like this complex in Jackson. A legislative task force met this week to seek solutions to the problem.

 Photo courtesy of Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing

CHEYENNE — A conservative policy think tank pointed its finger at government overregulation Monday when it came to impacts on housing affordability, supply limitations and barriers to investment.

These criticisms were heard by members of the housing subcommittee that is a part of the Wyoming Legislature’s Regulatory Reduction Task Force as they search for solutions — including how to possibly streamline housing development efforts across the state.

