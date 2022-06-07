Transmission project has all state, U.S. gov’t approvals
A couple-billion-dollar power transmission line construction project potentially spanning several hundred miles and three states has gotten all of the state and federal government approvals it needs for now.
This past week, a representative for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Rocky Mountain Power, its parent company, PacifiCorp, and a related entity had not sought FERC approval for the power project. Such FERC OK generally is not needed in situations when a utility is building such a power line; the commission might need to give its stamp of approval for other aspects of power transmission plans, such as for interstate pricing, according to a FERC spokesperson.
The last regulatory OK at any level of government that the project needed came late last month from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, PacifiCorp’s David Eskelsen told the WTE by phone Friday.
“All required approvals are in hand,” the spokesperson said. “FERC does have jurisdiction” over aspects of the power transmission initiative, he said, “but not over whether to build or the routing” of where it goes.
The Utah Public Service Commission and Wyoming’s own PSC had previously confirmed that they had granted their permissions. Colorado, where a part of the line will also go through, did not need to give its OK, officials previously said.
The forthcoming expansions are referred to as Energy Gateway South and Gateway West/D-1. Rocky Mountain Power, which is part of the Warren Buffett-affiliated Berkshire Hathway holding company, has said it hopes to begin construction on a portion of Energy Gateway South as soon as this month.