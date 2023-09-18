Land Use
Photo courtesy of Bree Burton

CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County Planning and Development is starting the process of updating the County’s Land Use Plan, which is intended to be a guide for future development and growth for Carbon County.

The land use plan should provide a functional plan for 10 years, with an outlook out to 20 years. Carbon County wishes to update its land use plan utilizing a planning process that is engaging, well-conceived and professionally facilitated.

