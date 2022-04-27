CHEYENNE – If you drive along southern Wyoming's main east-west interstate highway in the winter, especially if you're in a big rig, you may experience some relief in the way of more parking and other enhancements when you need to pull off the road. And that may lead to a safer drive for all users of the road.
If all goes as expected – which is not guaranteed when it comes to construction projects in a time of supply-chain issues – vehicles could benefit starting this coming winter on I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie. That is due to what the Wyoming Department of Transportation calls its I-80 winter freight roadwork project.
This week, WYDOT announced that work on the project was set to have resumed on Wednesday. If all goes as planned, the work could wrap up around Oct. 31, a WYDOT spokesperson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone Tuesday. She noted that weather, supply chain kinks and other issues could play a role in the timing, however.
As the agency noted in a Monday release, the project "is expected to be complete in October 2022." The overall project first began in 2020, and the $20 million initiative is funded by a federal grant called Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, according to WYDOT.
Once all the work is complete, there will be more parking spaces for semi-trucks, WYDOT has said. And there will be additional lanes for vehicles that need some extra time and distance to gather momentum to climb up what WYDOT described as steep grades.
“Climbing lanes help with traffic flow, especially on (such) inclines,” Tim Morton, who was WYDOT District 1 construction engineer at the time of his October 2020 remarks, has said about the project. “They also help prevent secondary crashes when I-80 reopens after an extended road closure.”
Construction crews have recently been gearing up to resume the road work project, the agency just announced.
The highway department said Simon Contractors has started work building almost 100 new semi-truck parking spaces in both the Fort Steele Rest Area (at mile marker 228) east of Rawlins and the Quealy Dome truck parking area (mile marker 290) west of Laramie. That would add a total of almost 200 new parking spaces.
In many things involving construction, there may be some short-term pain in exchange for longer-term gain.
The short-term hassles include that the "Fort Steele Rest Area, including parking areas, will remain closed during construction." And watch for flaggers directing traffic, reminded WYDOT. It advised not parking on the "on- and off-ramps in the Fort Steele interchange."
As always, the state agency also reminded, you should "watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic changes" during the project. And, of course, you should "avoid distractions like cellphones when driving through work zones."
The good news when it comes to motorists on the highway itself is that, in the words of the state agency, "traffic on I-80 will see minimal impacts as crews start structure work and begin building climbing lanes on I-80." Still, WYDOT warned of the potential for "short lane closures in the eastbound lanes over Halleck Ridge (mile markers 250.5-252.5) west of Elk Mountain and westbound lanes between Cooper Cove and Quealy Dome (mile markers 279.5-281.5)."