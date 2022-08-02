WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming is receiving $9 million in fiscal year 2022 from the federal government, it was announced Friday. The state is eligible to get $48 million over five years.
This money is meant "to address climate change with a focus on resilience planning, resilience improvements to existing transportation assets and evacuation routes, and at-risk highway infrastructure." This is according to a Friday announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.
On a bigger monetary scale, FWA issued guidance and $7.3 billion in formula funding. It said it's meant to "help states and communities better prepare for and respond to extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding and extreme heat. This is a first-of-its-kind program."
The money comes from the federal infrastructure law. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle recently published a series of stories about how U.S. government infrastructure money may be used locally. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) formula program funding is available to states over five years.
“We see the effects of climate change and extreme weather play out across the country every week, with extreme temperatures and rainfall and resulting flooding and wildfires that damage and in some cases destroy roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure,” said acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack, in this past week's news release.