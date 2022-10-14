CHEYENNE – In at least the second batch of economic statistics released this week by the state, it was just reported that an indicator for housing construction activity remains brisk.

For the calendar year through August, there were some 1,528 single family housing units getting permits in Wyoming, according to a Tuesday report issued by the state Department of Administration and Information's Economic Analysis Division. That is 6.3% ahead of this time last year, it noted. And it is up by about half from just over 1,000 in the first eight months of 2020.

