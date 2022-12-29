CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council approved the transfer of the sole available retail liquor license Tuesday night to Railspur, which opens its doors for the first time on New Year’s Eve.
Railspur is the latest addition to the city’s local entertainment venues, and was one of 10 businesses that sought the retail liquor license earlier this year. It is located in Cheyenne’s West Edge district, at the corner of Lincolnway and Bent Avenue, and is a multi-level bar and coffee shop.
After the license was awarded in April to Get Bent, LLC, the project was given a construction deadline of Dec. 31 for the license to be issued. If this stipulation was not met, the license would revert back to the city to give to a different applicant.
“I’m pleased to announce today, the Building Department and the city have signed off and given us a full certificate of occupancy, and the city clerk’s office has awarded our retail liquor license,” said Chad Willett, founder and managing director of the West Edge Collective. “I wanted to applaud all of you for helping us get there.”
He said they were excited to have made it through the process, and invited the public to the opening Saturday. There will be a dinner buffet served between 3 and 8 p.m., followed by a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a live DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
“Both the buffet and party are open to the public, as capacity allows, and will include access to Railspur’s full bar menu of signature cocktails, drafts and wine,” shared Seth Stefanik, Railspur co-owner and chef, in a statement.
Following the opening event, regular hours will begin Jan. 6. The owners said it would transform from a family and business-friendly establishment during the day to a high-energy bar at night.
While there was enthusiasm and gratitude expressed at the council meeting for the progress they made, concerns were also brought forward. Willett told council members that there were significant roadblocks with the Planning Department, and he would “go offline” and fill them in later.
“I feel I just need to note that I believe there are several business owners in the area who feel that the tactics of the Planning Department are in the bullying nature of late,” he said. “I just wanted to put that out there.”
He also questioned whether Mayor Patrick Collins and the City Council were aware of recent crime in the West Edge area, and people living inside the old Union Pacific Railroad pumphouse. He wanted to know if there was a plan for improvements in the area to “support the private investment and the private improvements that are happening in the area.”
“Crime is up, and it doesn’t feel like there’s any planning and development on the city’s part to counteract that or to support the improvement that private businesses are doing,” said Willett.
Willett said they had worked directly with the city regarding Greenway, parking, pumphouse and Reed Avenue improvements. Although he said the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor Project is back on the books, it doesn’t seem the pumphouse has evolved. He alluded to robberies, as well as drugs, weapons and transients residing in the pumphouse.
“We feel that there’s not private partnership with the public at this time,” he said. “So, we wanted to come tonight to support in writing, in public, on record the movement to get this turned around.”
He said the council needs to prove the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor and area surrounding it is important, because it was on the council’s list of priorities this year.
Collins weighed in Wednesday, and told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he has not heard any of the concerns expressed regarding the Planning Department or crime in the West Edge area. He said he hears compliments more often than not from developers and residents toward the staff.
He said he plans to speak with Willett and get a better understanding, though.
“I haven’t had any complaints from other business owners,” he said. “I’ve met with folks from many different groups that want to see something happen with the pumphouse, and what I’ve shared with them is that I want to see something happen with the pumphouse, too. But we have to have a vision for what it’s going to be before we can come up with a plan of attack for that redevelopment.”
City Council members responded to Willett’s concerns, and said it was a complicated issue. Council member Pete Laybourn said there has been tremendous effort in the West Edge, and at the corner of Bent Avenue and Lincolnway, specifically, that is showing amazing results.
“The pumphouse is an unusually difficult problem, and that was correctly identified here in that despite the best efforts of a lot of good city folk, as it is now, in its current state – it’s just too easy to break into, and has had that problem for quite awhile,” said Laybourn. “I know that it’s time we really took a look at how we might be able to fulfill what I believe is the city’s intent of architectural historical prevention throughout the city.”
He recognized that it needed to be addressed, but it takes a commitment of funds and “stabilizing the building.” Council member Richard Johnson added that they were at the mercy of the railroad.
Collins confirmed they have put money in the duvet to “mothball” the building, which means sealing it up to keep it safe and clean. Once they follow through with development plans, it won’t have deteriorated further. He said he has challenged stakeholders to find a tenant or provide a municipal service for the pumphouse, because he doesn’t want to spend $2 million to $3 million on a building with no use.
After hearing the issues Willett brought to their attention, the governing body still congratulated him on the success of his organization.
“That’s going to be a new era for that neighborhood, so congratulations on that,” said Laybourn. “It does show that when we place restrictions, pretty tight restrictions, some people manage to accomplish, and some people don’t.”