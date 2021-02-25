SUNDANCE (WNE) — An ammunition manufacturer that was originally founded in New Hampshire will soon be relocating to this area. Discreet Ballistics exclusively produces subsonic ammunition and aims to continue delivering its products nationwide from its new home in Sundance.
“Discreet Ballistics was established in a barn in the foothills of the New Hampshire White Mountains in 2016,” says owner David Stark. Of the decision to make a change, he explains, “We have grown to a point where our location was making continued growth difficult.”