IMPACT 307 is housed at the University of Wyoming Technology Business Center. Three businesses just received money through an event run by the program at the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and sponsored by Blue Ocean Digital Management.

Three new technology companies got an extra cushion to help get up and running after winning a local business start-up challenge.

The competition was part of the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede, an annual event hosted by the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation. The event is meant to expose students and business leaders to the latest opportunities and developments in the field.

