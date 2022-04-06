The use of electric vehicles could merge from being somewhat of a novelty to the fast lane in Wyoming over the next five years.
A Wyoming intergovernmental zero emission vehicle working group has drafted a plan to use federal money to install electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The stations are a step toward bolstering the state’s tourism industry and preparing for a future where EVs are much more common, said WYDOT spokesperson Jesse Kirchmeier during a public meeting Tuesday in Casper.
There are now only 460 electric vehicles registered in the state of Wyoming. Even if the number of EV users in Wyoming were to double for the next five years, there would still not be enough local EVs to sustain the cost effectiveness of installing the charging stations, Kirchmeier said.
Instead, the strategy focuses on using stations as a way to attract tourism and jobs to the state.
“We don’t care what the individual wants to drive,” Kirchmeier said. “The point is we’re going to establish the infrastructure to support the individual’s choice to drive what they want to drive.”
The money for the project comes from three sources that are earmarked for EV infrastructure. If Wyoming rejects the project, the money will be used for the same purpose in another state.
“Our goal is that when money is appropriated in Wyoming, we’re going to spend it in Wyoming,” Kirchmeier said.
WYDOT hopes the prevalence of EV charging stations across the state will encourage more owners of electric vehicles to visit who may not now be able to because of a lack of places to recharge. The installation process also could create more job opportunities for residents.
Wyoming will receive $1.2 million as part of a federal settlement with Volkswagen after the company violated the Clean Air Act. The state also will receive a total of $23.96 million over the next five years from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and additional money from discretionary grants.
The state plans to facilitate funding with private companies, meaning it would help coordinate the project rollout and recommended locations for the charging stations, then connect private companies with money to actually build, own and operate the stations.
“We want to function as a pass-through, one-stop shop to match communities or businesses to access available funding and make sure we’ve got the right team set up to handle everybody’s interest,” said WYDOT Director Luke Reiner.
EV charging stations typically cost between $470,000 and $725,000 to build and need about nine customers a day to cover operational costs, Kirchmeier said.
Fully charged
The costs and usage of the charging stations can vary widely based on what type of charger is installed. Chargers can range from 120 volts, which would take 10-12 hours to charge a vehicle, and 480 volts, which would charge a vehicle in as little as 15 minutes.
The primary corridors of interest for the installations are along Interstates 80, 25, and 90, which are the most heavily trafficked routes in the state. There is a goal to use a percentage of the money to construct the stations in remote and economically disadvantaged areas along these corridors.
To use the NEVI money, the state will have to follow a set of requirements. One is to install a charging station every 50 miles, which is a point of concern for WYDOT officials and members of the public because of the state’s rural nature.
WYDOT plans to ask the federal government to make an exception to this rule for areas of the state where there wouldn’t be enough people using a charging station to cover the costs of its installation and upkeep.
Though the request isn’t confirmed, exceptions could include stretches of I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, Rawlins and Rock Springs, and Rock Springs and Evanston. The distance between Cheyenne and Wheatland along I-25 could be a point for exemption as well.
Instead, the government would propose that stations be put in more highly trafficked areas that keep in line with the goal of increasing tourism, such as around Yellowstone National Park.
“The assumption is that if you put them near the traffic, they should grow,” Reiner said.
WYDOT is expecting to receive more clear guidance next month from the federal government on how to use the federal money. The group hopes to open the plan for public comment in the beginning of June and submit the final version shortly thereafter. The final deadline to submit an EV plan is Aug. 1.
WYDOT will hold public meetings about the EV strategy online and throughout the state through April 12.