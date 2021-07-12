CHEYENNE – With both summer and construction season in full swing, you may have seen some renovations occurring around town and a number of new shops opening up.
A number of businesses have recently put down their roots here in Cheyenne, and a number of existing businesses are going through some renovation. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle compiled this summary of some of the changes going on in the business community, and you can share any more you know of by sending an email to news@wyoming news.com.
Annex GamingGamers in Cheyenne and across the Front Range have a new go-to hangout spot for meeting other gamers, honing their skills and enjoying high-quality PC gaming with friends – Annex Gaming at 205 W. 18th St. downtown.
The new business is the brainchild of Geek Garage owner Steve Miraglia, who couldn’t pass up the opportunity when the property next to his technology repair service became available. Annex Gaming is now open for business, and anyone who wants to dip their toe in the gaming world can drop in and get an hour of free play.
“We wanted to create a place that allows people to get outside of their homes, outside of their bedrooms, and be able to socialize with other people while they’re gaming,” Miraglia said. “It’s a great place to meet other people, to meet fellow gamers, and also to come in and play with your friends as a team.”
While anyone can drop in and buy some time for games like Call of Duty and Modern Warfare, Annex Gaming also hosts gaming tournaments on the weekends, which have already become popular with the gaming community in Cheyenne.
As the Esports world continues to get even more popular, Annex Gaming also offers kids a chance to practice on state-of-the-art equipment, which can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. Already, Miraglia said a few of the tournament players have been recruited to join Laramie County Community College’s new Esports team.
“When you have 20 people around watching two people battle it out, it’s incredible,” Miraglia said.
Perhaps what’s even more special is the opportunity Annex Gaming offers parents to bond with their kids. Oftentimes, gamers sit in solitude for hours on their Xbox or PlayStation, but this environment allows the parents to play alongside their child and learn about their interests.
“On Monday, a father and son came in, and they played for, like, four hours. You could just tell they were having a good time playing together,” Miraglia said. “And. typically, you’re not going to have two gaming computers at home.”
Annex Gaming also can be rented out for birthday parties.
RockBox Fitness
Residents now have a new place to work up a sweat at RockBox Fitness at 1121 Old Town Lane. The state-of-the-art boxing facility, with workouts designed to maximize the amount of calories burned, had its grand opening July 1, just north of Dell Range.
To view the classes they have available, visit tinyurl.com/RockBoxCheyenne.
Capitol Cuisine
Capitol Cuisine is still in the same location, but it is now under new ownership – local resident Pete Hastings. The Downtown Development Authority announced that Hastings will continue serving the classic, made-from-scratch breakfast and lunch eats, but he’s also looking to expand the menu and hours to include locally sourced dinner specials, as well.
Taco Bell on Dell Range
Don’t worry, Taco Bell lovers – the location on Dell Range was recently torn down and will be rebuilt as a more modern Taco Bell. You should be able to get your chalupas and Doritos Locos Tacos in no time.
Crazy Motorsports
Crazy Motorsports is currently in the process of moving from its old location at 512 E. Lincolnway to the old Grant Farms building a bit farther down the road. After some renovations are complete, residents will be able to stop by for all their powersport machine needs, with quads, bikes, ATVs and cruisers.
Lincolnway Liquor expanding into Goofy’s
The old Goofy’s Tavern and Packaged Liquor building at 2801 E. Lincolnway will be torn down to make room for Lincolnway Liquor’s expansion. The small green building with a lot of character has yet to be torn down, but residents will still be able to head that direction to pick up some booze.
Culver’s, The Human Bean
Residents were saddened to hear of the closing of Poor Richard’s restaurant at the end of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But hopefully, coffee and cheese curds will help fill the gap.
The old Poor Richard’s location at 2233 E. Lincolnway has already come down, and a Culver’s will soon take its place. The Pizza Hut next door was also demolished to make room for The Human Bean coffee shop, which will open in tandem with the Culver’s, both being a Mann family product.