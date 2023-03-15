Destination downtown

John Edwards of Iron Mountain Contracting hangs banners on West 15th Street near O’Neil Avenue on June 8, 2022, in downtown Cheyenne. Edwards was in the process of hanging more than 150 banners for the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — The Downtown Development Authority has found a new home as part of the city Planning and Development Department.

Cheyenne City Council members approved a memorandum of agreement Monday night allowing the department to provide professional and administrative services to the DDA board. Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom will serve as the main contact and hire staff to support the implementation of goals, such as economic redevelopment and revitalization programs.

