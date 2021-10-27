CARBON COUNTY — The small town of Riverside will soon be home to a new business, and in a town of a couple dozen residents, every storefront counts.
This winter, Carbon County Commissioner Byron Barkhurst plans to open a drive-through coffee stand called Common Grounds at 307 Riverside St., and hopes it will grow into a gathering place for locals and visitors.
“We would like to create a place where people can find some common ground — that’s where the name came from,” Barkhurst said. “Next spring, we will be building an outdoor seating area and deck so people can come order, sit outside and enjoy the space.”
Barkhurst, who also owns White Stone Reality Co. based in Saratoga, said it has always been his goal to support the smaller places in Carbon County where people work, live and thrive. The lot in Riverside sits near the relatively busy intersection of Highways 70 and 230, and sat empty for a long time.
“We’d been watching that property for the last 15 years and saw it as an opportunity,” he said. “We actually bought the property before we knew what we were going to do there, and in brainstorming, I have an administrator in the office that was a barista. I think it was her idea to have a drive-through coffee shop there in a great location where there is a lot of traffic.”
Barkhurst plans to move a historical structure from Saratoga that previously sat on the Odd Fellows Hall site to the Riverside lot, and hopes to open the store by December.
The old building is heavy and well-made, he said, and will need to be outfitted with water, sewer and electrical once it is in place. Barkhurst said he plans to research the history of the building, which was likely built in the 1920s as a small home.
Barkhurst said he hopes to eventually source locally made products for the store, as well as offering high-end coffee, specialty sodas and soft-serve ice cream in the summer. He also hopes to find local employees.
“Small businesses provide employment, and we have already had people interested in working there,” Barkhurst said. “It may be people who are currently traveling for work, and they would like to have a job closer to home or people who just want a flexible shift.
“We have always been interested in having companies where we build teams and bless other people’s lives, because this isn’t just about us,” Barkhurst said. “It is about the people in our communities.”