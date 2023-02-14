There was plenty of fun had during the inaugural Sweet Soirée fundraising event, held by Rawlins DDA/Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 11. Pictured from left to right are Cody Anderson, Dale Miller and Mira Miller.
There was plenty of fun had during the inaugural Sweet Soirée fundraising event, held by Rawlins DDA/Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 11. Pictured from left to right are Cody Anderson, Dale Miller and Mira Miller.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Those in attendance also got to enjoy the live auction, wine and whiskey pull, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert table and entry into the reverse raffle.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Those in attendance of the Sweet Soirée event got to socialize with fellow community members. Pictured from left to right are Rod Schmidt, Heidi Larsen and Robyn Taylor.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Still House Blues provided live entertainment for the fundraising event.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Rawlins City Council vice-mayor and DDA/Main Street chairperson Steve Sanger welcomed all of the guests at the Sweet Soirée event on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Carbon County commissioner Travis Moore lended a hand for the reverse auction during the Sweet Soirée fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
There were a plethora of silent auction items up for bid during the Sweet Soirée event on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
Attendees of the Sweet Soirée event on Saturday, Feb. 11, got to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine and whiskey tasting.
RAWLINS — Local residents got the chance to indulge in a night of wine and whiskey tasting, bidding on silent auction items and enjoying live music from Still House Blues during the Sweet Soirée fundraiser, hosted by the Rawlins DDA/Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Those in attendance also got to enjoy the live auction, wine and whiskey pull, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert table and entry into the reverse raffle.
Some of the silent auction items guests go to bid on include:
- A set of high ball glasses donated by Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso
- A dinner for two at Aspen House
- Four rounds of golf and carts at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course
- A Google Nest home security system donated by Sondergard TGF
- Pottery bowls from 307 Wyoming Women Gifts
Rawlins DDA/Main Street project coordinator Sondra Dent said that they switched things up a bit with this year’s event, compared to previous fundraisers.
“So, Sweet Soiree took over our fundraising, instead of the Passion and Pride event. We hadn’t held Passion and Pride in two years because of Covid,” she said. “We wanted to come back with something different.”
Dent said that the funds raised from the fundraiser will be going toward a specific project.
“We have a project that we’ve been working on for a while called the skyline light project,” Dent said. “We’re going to highlight the silhouette of all of the downtown buildings with lights.”
Kimberley Morse, a native of Rawlins, said that she attended the event so she could show her support for the community.
“I believe in the downtown development,” she said. “I think it’s a great fundraiser and it’s a great place to socialize. Because I was born and raised here, it’s even more important to me that I support the community.
“I like the way that they changed it up. I like the little tents and I like the organization of it all. It’s just a lot of fun.”
Megan Cragun, also a native of Rawlins, said that she enjoys getting to see the community come together for events like this one.
“I work for Carbon County Public Health, so I enjoy getting to be out in public and seeing what the community is up to,” Cragun said. “The auctions look amazing.”
Rawlins resident Ryta Sondergard said, “I always love the auctions. It can be quite competitive, depending on the item. I’m always anxious to see who’s going to be bidding against each other.
“It’s just wonderful. This is the first time that we’ve ever done it with this sort of activity. Usually, it’s a sit-down dinner and a speech. This has more of a pedestrian feel to it. It’s very chic and I like that.”
Rawlins DDA/Main Street board member Stephanie Hinkle said that she was excited about the new format for the fundraising event
“This is a great change from the tradition fundraiser that we’ve done in the past. We’ve just gone to a little bit of a different format in terms of fundraising for some of our projects,” Hinkle said. “It’s a totally new concept for Rawlins and it’s been exciting to put this together.”