RAWLINS — Local residents got the chance to indulge in a night of wine and whiskey tasting, bidding on silent auction items and enjoying live music from Still House Blues during the Sweet Soirée fundraiser, hosted by the Rawlins DDA/Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Those in attendance also got to enjoy the live auction, wine and whiskey pull, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert table and entry into the reverse raffle.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus