This February 2020 Boomerang file photo shows 3rd Street and downtown as viewed from north looking south. The Laramie City Council approved a resolution during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in support of beautification efforts along the 3rd Street downtown district corridor, but instead of using medians in the design, will divert that funding for other efforts.

In Laramie, a university town that’s also very cold, it’s not unheard of that a heavily intoxicated person will enter a home that is not their own.

To protect private homeowners, the Laramie City Council has passed on second reading an ordinance that would amend municipal code to prohibit intoxicated individuals from entering private homes or places without the knowledge or consent of the owner of the occupant.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

