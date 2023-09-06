Sec. of State Chuck Gray sworn in

Secretary of State Chuck Gray recites the oath of office beside his parents, Jan Charles Gray and Anita Gray, at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was sworn in by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — The number of new business filings in Wyoming surged dramatically this year compared to last, bringing in a whopping 25% increase in revenue from filings.

The Secretary of State’s Office has processed roughly 590,000 business filings for fiscal year 2023 — more than a 27% increase compared to last year, Colin Crossman, business division director for the Secretary of State’s Office, told lawmakers last week.

