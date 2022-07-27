Possible RTO jobs

This is page 3 from Tuesday’s report by consulting firm Energy Strategies on establishing a U.S. Western-wide regional transmission organization.

CHEYENNE – A new report done by consulting firm Energy Strategies has found that establishing a broad, U.S. Western-wide regional transmission organization could bring significant economic benefits for the region.

The RTO economic impact study was done for an organization called Advanced Energy Economy. AEE says it “work(s) to accelerate the move to 100% clean energy and electrified transportation in the U.S.” Microsoft, power company NRG and solar firm SunPower are listed as being among AEE’s members.

