CHEYENNE – Although there are some storm clouds and areas of continued softness, new state statistics show the Wyoming economy is generally performing strongly.

In highlights of quarterly state data released on Tuesday, the document itself and a state economist’s email to stakeholders pointed to several areas of relative strength. Expensive commodities also mean strong state revenues, while the jobs picture is generally strong. On the other side of the ledger, some energy jobs are not back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation continues to hurt consumers.

