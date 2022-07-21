Rare earths

During exploration drilling at the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project, geologists conduct field surface research. The American Rare Earths initiative is exploring the potential for mining rare earth elements in the southern Laramie Mountain Range about 44 miles northeast of Laramie.

 Dane Rhys/Amerian Rare Earths

Beneath Wyoming’s surface lies a bounty of resources most of us haven’t thought about since high school chemistry.

None of the increasingly sought-after rare earth elements — neodymium, dysprosium, praseodymium, another dozen lanthanides and a couple of others — are household names. On the periodic table, they’re housed mostly in the block of outliers relegated to the place where Alaska and Hawaii sit on U.S. maps.

