ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Career Fair is set to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
RSHS Associate Principal Hope Downs Lewis said, “This is the second year in a row, post-Covid, that we have been able to hold the career fair at Rock Springs High School.”
She said that the career fair is an opportunity for local employers to inform the students about their companies, as well as careers, that are available in the community.
“Employers set up individual booths that display their companies and may have demonstrations of some of the things they do or the products or equipment that they work with,” Lewis said. “Students are able to watch demonstrations, ask questions and are exposed to employers and career fields they may have not known about before.
“We hope to spark students’ interests and allow them to explore the different employers and career opportunities available to them in Sweetwater County. Sweetwater County has so much to offer, and we hope that our students will graduate and live and work within our community.”
As of Tuesday, Sept. 12, there are 50 local employers that are registered to attend the career fair.
Career fairs can be beneficial to students who attend them.
She added, “All four grade levels at Rock Springs High School will have a designated time on a rotating schedule to attend the career fair. Students from Rock Springs Satellite High School and Black Butte High School will also be in attendance during one of our rotations.”
