Rock Springs resident Ken Wilbert has been chosen as Volunteer of the Month for June by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Ken Wilbert as their Volunteer of the Month for June.

Wilbert is originally from Pittsburg, Kansas. He is a Consulting Engineer and President of Wilbert Engineering, Inc. He first came to Rock Springs about 45 years ago and has been heavily involved in the community since. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the sitting President of the local Rotary Club.

