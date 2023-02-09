Sue Lozier

Sue Lozier, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency board member, works on strategic planning for the organization.

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS — Things exploded for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) in 2022. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is proud to share some highlights from the 2022 Annual Report.

Behind everything the Rock Springs Main Street/URA does is the economic vitality of Downtown Rock Springs. To that end, Downtown saw the opening of eighteen (18) new businesses in the district, creating 20.5 net full time jobs:

